Chickenpox has struck at Hayley's house! If only real life was more like Peppa Pig – Hayley Matthews
We’ve heard that the norovirus is doing the rounds at a few nurseries in the area at the moment.
Not something I like hearing to be honest, as the thought of a sickness bug just as I've gotten on top of the washing isn't ideal.
I think, just maybe, we've managed to escape it, hopefully (she says with her fingers crossed) but something much worse has given us a visit. The dreaded chickenpox!
It seemed to develop within a few hours and our two-year-old isn't too happy about it. The nursery called us to say a few spots had appeared and by the time I got down to pick him up he had a good scattering of red angry spots from head to toe.
He's got some medicine, cream and antihistamine but he's quite unsettled. The hardest thing is the keeping him away from other kids and at home with my chat for a week.
He's a sociable wee thing and loves to get out first thing in the morning. If I don't have something planned, then he turns in to a wee Tasmanian devil, zooming up and down the hall on his scooter shouting “I'm ready to go”.
I don't know how I'm going to keep him entertained for a week. The only saving grace is that he loves Peppa Pig and we've just stumbled across an episode where she's covered in red spots.
Dr Brown Bear tells her she has the chickenpox and gives her medicine. She takes her medicine and is all better by the next episode. If only life was a bit more like Peppa Pig!