Our youngest is at an age when he understands Santa will bring him a present. It's been really hard for me to get into the swing of things this year after three family deaths, all within six months, but I'm trying to drag myself into the Christmas spirit.

We were trying to remember what we did last year and, to be honest, we still can't remember. We were meant to be going for a pub lunch but that was cancelled due to a family member being unwell. I've racked my brain and still genuinely cannot remember what we did.

So on that note, I'm trying to make this one a bit more special. I've dug out all the decorations, brushed off the lights and dusted down my big shiny baubles.

I even splashed out at the local Poundland on some paper snowflakes and golden foil dangly things, just like the ones my mum used to hang from the ceiling in the 80s, you'll know the ones if you're over 30!

So now the place looks a bit more festive and Mr Hayley even managed to get a Christmas tree. However, I don't think it's going to stay like this for long. With three cats, a dog and the wee yin pulling all the baubles off the tree, yanking the hanging stars off the wall and pulling the garland off too, it might look like a student flat after a new year party before Christmas Eve.

At this rate, I can see me cancelling Christmas before Boris does!

