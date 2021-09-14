Climate change: Cop26 summit needs to hear the voice of the world's young generation – Angus Robertson MSP
As world leaders converge on Scotland for the forthcoming United Nations climate change conference, so too will young people from around the globe who will raise their voices to challenge the climate emergency.
Yesterday it was announced Scotland will host the Conference of Youth, the United Nation’s official youth event for Cop26 with funding provided by the Scottish government.
According to organisers, “the Conference of Youth is an essential part of the Cop calendar, helping to prepare young people for their participation in Cop. It gives young people a voice in the climate negotiations, while providing delegates from over 140 countries the chance to meet, share experiences and build skills”.
The young people from around the world, including five from Scotland, will draw up the Statement of Youth, which is presented on behalf of young people at every Cop, setting out their hopes and expectations for the climate negotiations.
It’s hugely welcome that the Scottish government is helping to promote the views of young people. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Conference of Youth will represent young people from 140 countries around the world, including here in Scotland. It is designed by young people, for young people, so they can set out their asks of world leaders ahead of the climate negotiations.
“Through this support we are ensuring that Scotland will play its part in securing an ambitious and deliverable global deal at Cop26.”
World leaders need to hear the views of young people who will inherit the Earth and the damage to it from older generations. More than that, their views should be acted on.