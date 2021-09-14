Yesterday it was announced Scotland will host the Conference of Youth, the United Nation’s official youth event for Cop26 with funding provided by the Scottish government.

According to organisers, “the Conference of Youth is an essential part of the Cop calendar, helping to prepare young people for their participation in Cop. It gives young people a voice in the climate negotiations, while providing delegates from over 140 countries the chance to meet, share experiences and build skills”.

The young people from around the world, including five from Scotland, will draw up the Statement of Youth, which is presented on behalf of young people at every Cop, setting out their hopes and expectations for the climate negotiations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s hugely welcome that the Scottish government is helping to promote the views of young people. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Conference of Youth will represent young people from 140 countries around the world, including here in Scotland. It is designed by young people, for young people, so they can set out their asks of world leaders ahead of the climate negotiations.

“Through this support we are ensuring that Scotland will play its part in securing an ambitious and deliverable global deal at Cop26.”

World leaders need to hear the views of young people who will inherit the Earth and the damage to it from older generations. More than that, their views should be acted on.

The world's attention is turning towards the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow as this sand art on a beach in the Wirral, Merseyside shows (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.