From left, Senator Lisa Murkowski, US Ambassador Philip T Reeker, Angus Robertson MSP, and Senator Chris Coons attend a reception at Edinburgh Castle

In the historic setting of the 16th-century Great Hall, US senators, congressmen and women, and governors from across the United States joined First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish ministers and MSPs from across the parties to support progress at the UN climate conference being held in Glasgow.

US ambassador Philip T Reeker and Edinburgh-based consul general Jack Hillmeyer were present along with a range of US businesses operating in Scotland and also the film and TV industry which is enjoying an upsurge north of the border.

It was a huge honour to host the reception as Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs and also as MSP for Edinburgh Central, which has Edinburgh Castle at the heart of the constituency.

We heard outstanding speeches by the First Minister, Ambassador Reeker and Senator Chris Koons who debated in the Great Hall as a student, and said he had followed the debate about Scottish independence ever since.

The US is Scotland’s biggest overseas market for both trade and foreign direct investment.

Our companies export over £5.5 billion worth of goods and services to the US and the US accounts for around 25 per cent of the total foreign investment into Scotland.

Scotland and United States are connected by a long history, 20 million Americans of Scottish decent as well as our close economic, educational and cultural ties. Long may that continue.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

