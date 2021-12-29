The Covid booster vaccine programme has a target to inoculate 80 per cent of the population by the end of the year (Picture: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

One hour and 40 minutes in the oven and Bob’s your uncle. Much to the amazement of my wife and son (both of whom had predicted a culinary disaster) the texture was spot- on and it made for an adequate centrepiece for our dinner.

So on to this Friday and Hogmanay. I will stay up for the bells of course, not so much to see the New Year in but to make sure that the old year leaves.

So, a quiet night beckons, once more at home with the family, followed by a visit to the pub on New Year’s Day to take in the Arsenal vs Manchester City game followed by Crystal Palace vs West Ham United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a more serious note, it is pleasing to see that the Scottish government believes that it will achieve its target of administering the booster jab to 80 per cent of the adult population by the New Year which demonstrates just how seriously people are treating the threat of Omicron transmission.

The national clinical director, Professor Jason Leitch, said that “72 per cent of adults in Scotland had been given the booster by Christmas” and that “we’ve got appointments to get to 80 per cent”. He went on to say that “what we need now is that final push to get people to come to fill those appointments”.

So, the message still is, get vaccinated and get “boosted by the bells!”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.