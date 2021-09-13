The UK's four Chief Medical officers have recommended that 12 to 15-year-olds be vaccinated against Covid (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The CMOs from the four Home Nations believe that a single dose of a Covid vaccine will help reduce disruption to education and this tipped the balance given that the virus will continue to spread through the winter months.

The four CMOs have written to the Scottish government and other administrations in the UK, warning that missing face-to-face school has had a "massive impact" on children, both physically, emotional and in terms of their life chances. Children in most deprived areas have been hit most by loss of schooling.

Last week the Scottish Parliament voted to follow the lead of European countries in issuing vaccination certificates for nightclubs and major events, as a further measure to combat the pandemic.

Professor Devi Sridhar, of the University of Edinburgh, told BBC Scotland: "We have seen internationally other places that have raced ahead with vaccine passports. Look at New York City. Look at France. Look at Denmark.

"And what they have found is that this is a way to keep businesses open, increase consumer confidence – so actually some of the big spenders in their 40s and 50s do go to these venues – and, in a way, increase uptake among young people.”

We need to do all that we can to combat coronavirus and emerge safely from the pandemic.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

