Covid: Nicola Sturgeon's caution approach is better than Boris Johnson's irresponsible and chaotic one – Angus Robertson MSP
The contrast couldn’t be more striking. As Scotland moves forward cautiously in dealing with the pandemic and infection rates are declining, the UK government’s much vaunted ‘Freedom Day’ is overshadowed by bad news.
There are rocketing rates of Covid infection, a pingdemic of people being ordered to socially isolate and the scandalous behaviour of Boris Johnson.
In the worst form of double standards imaginable, the Prime Minister sought to exempt himself from the rules which millions of people are having to follow – until he was told there was a horrific public backlash.
Images from packed public transport in London show large numbers of people are now no longer wearing face masks just at a time when tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases are being reported every day.
In Scotland, the wearing of face masks remains mandatory even though the country has entered the lowest level of Covid restrictions as part of the roadmap journey out of lockdown.
Rules have changed on meeting indoors and attending weddings and funerals but some restrictions are still in place for meetings outdoors as part of the more cautious approach by the Scottish government.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon observed that yesterday in Scotland there was “a further gradual easing of Covid restrictions – but not a wholesale abandoning of restrictions. Please continue to stick to limits on gatherings, observe appropriate distance, wear face coverings, ventilate rooms and wash hands”.
Let’s follow these sensible measures and not the chaotic and irresponsible approach of Boris Johnson.