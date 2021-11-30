Professor Devi Sridhar has urged people to get vaccinated and boosted, use home testing kits, wear masks, and 'be attentive to how many close contacts we have' (Picture: Edinburgh University/PA)

The families and friends of those infected will understandably be worried especially since some of those identified have no travel history and must have caught the virus variant in the community.

Anyone who has come into connection is being advised to self-isolate for ten days regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against Covid.

The Omicron variant was first identified last week in South Africa and has already managed to spread to countries around the world. It is a timely reminder that we need to ensure that people around the world are vaccinated to keep everyone safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“So what does this mean for each of us?” asks Professor Devi Sridhar, who is chair of global public health at Edinburgh University. “Right now, we need to continue to do all the things we should already be doing to get through the harsh winter months: getting vaccinated, and boosted, to protect ourselves; using the free home-testing kits to ensure we’re not infecting others, whether in friends’ homes or in pubs and restaurants; wearing masks in crowded places such as public transport and shops; and being attentive to how many close contacts we have.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already called for enhanced public health safety measures. It’s time for us all to play our part in dealing with this latest pandemic challenge.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.