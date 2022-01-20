Nicola Sturgeon could have lifted restrictions on pubs immediately (Picture: Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/pool image/PA)

However due to continued Covid restrictions, it was table service only and as a result several long-standing members, including a former Scottish international, were prevented from going in for a post-match pint by a bouncer on the door.

He was only doing his job, but inside people were able to mix without masks as long as they were served at their table. All within the rules, but pretty pointless as a means to prevent the spread of Covid in whatever variant it comes.

This weekend it will be the same when Watsonians have another home match, a situation reproduced across Scotland as pubs, clubs and restaurants already on their knees after two years of crippling restrictions are forced to wait another weekend for normal service to resume.

What difference it would have made for the First Minister to announce the immediate lifting of such restrictions is unclear, but her decision not to has certainly preserved the sense of control and permission to which we have become accustomed, and the perverse gratitude when politicians allow even the smallest of relaxations.

At least the pretence of holding back Covid has been dropped, but the return of full normality cannot come soon enough and the confusion of guidelines and legally enforced interference with very basic aspects of our lives must come to an end.

John McLellan is a Conservative councillor for Craigentinny/Duddingston

