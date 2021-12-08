A Covid vaccinator calls over a member of the public at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a church (Picture: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

As someone who meets that criteria, with the addition of a booster jab, it would seem that I can do no more to protect myself as the festive season beckons.

The study found that people who have both tested positive for Covid and had been double-vaxxed have “high-quality” antibodies that can fend off new and emerging strains of the virus.

So, as the Omicron variant spreads within communities, it is more vital now than ever that people who qualify for vaccinations but have not taken up the option should do so.

Age breakdowns have revealed that, in Scotland, it is largely young people who are not yet fully vaccinated. Over 90 per cent of over-40s have been double vaccinated but it plummets to about 60 per cent of under-40s.

Scotland is proving to be more successful in vaccinating under-18s with just under 66 per cent getting the first jab – compared to 53 per cent in England – and the most vaccine-resistant age-group being somewhat older.

When wandering around the city centre, I am struck by the number of visitors thronging the streets and packing out the bars and restaurants.

Some bars, particularly those that serve food, are having to turn away potential customers through lack of seating because the numbers are so great. While this is a welcome development, given the impact that Covid has had on that particular sector, it also presents additional challenges, which is why mask wearing when moving around is essential.

