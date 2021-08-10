Covid vaccine doubts are evaporating as young queue up in droves to get the jag – Angus Robertson MSP

Nicola Sturgeon speaks to staff nurse Elaine Anderson at the NHS Louisa Jordan vaccine centre in Glasgow where the First Minister was inoculated against Covid (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

With 16 and 17-year-olds now able to get the jab, there had been fears that there would be a lower take-up of the vaccination, but momentum seems to be growing to join the overwhelming majority of the rest of the population to get the life-saving injections.

One of the country’s most high-profile vaccinators, Elaine Anderson, is delighted by the progress: "Nothing makes me happier than looking out the window and seeing people in their droves, lining up to get their vaccination. There's such excitement – I get a real buzz.”

The nurse from Clydebank who usually works as a vaccinator in schools was thrust into the limelight when she gave First Minister Nicola Sturgeon her first jag in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She says: “Now we are vaccinating the young people, which is fabulous. Many just say 'please get it into me' – they just want go get back to normality.”

Most people in Scotland will be delighted that we have now moved beyond level zero rules on physical distancing, limits on gatherings and re-opening of venues.

Nevertheless, coronavirus is unfortunately still circulating, so it is right to keep up our guard by wearing face coverings in many public spaces and working from home if possible.

If you are in any doubt about the latest Scottish government advice, please visit: www.gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.