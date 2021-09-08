So it came as no great surprise to me that, having been in close contact with an infected individual (in the pub), that I had indeed contracted the virus.

Had I not been informed that someone in my company had tested positive, I may not even have gone for a test as, apart from an irritating cough, which lasted for one day, I had no indication that anything was amiss.

No high temperature and my sense of smell and taste was intact, everything seemed normal. However, a lateral flow test gave a positive reading which was later confirmed by the result of a PCR test which I subsequently took at the temporary clinic at the foot of Ferry Road.

So self-isolation was the order of the day and it was successfully completed a couple of weeks ago.

I only mention this as I have little doubt that the double-jab protected me from the more serious effects of Covid-19 and, had I not had the vaccinations, I would not have fared so well. It therefore pains me to see that the anti-vaxxers are still peddling their nonsense at every opportunity.

Let’s look at the myths and the facts:

Steve Cardownie is relieved he had two doses of Covid vaccine before he caught the virus (Picture: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

Myth: There is little benefit in giving children vaccinations because the risk of contracting vaccine-preventable diseases is low. Fact: In recent years, the number of people contracting vaccine-preventable diseases has increased and research has shown that children who do not undergo immunisation are a contributing factor to this trend.

Myth: Vaccines can overwhelm a child’s immune system. Fact: The opposite is true. The vaccine prompts the body to produce antibodies to fight off the infection, teaching the immune system how to fight off the disease. The mRNA vaccines do not contain any live virus. Covid-19 has a spike protein on its surface that helps it enter human cells and the vaccine stimulates your body to make antibodies that can recognise the spike protein on the coronavirus if it enters your body and defend against it.

Myth: Vaccines contain unsafe toxins. Fact: The quantities of these substances are so low that they cause no harm to the body. Indeed, the body is actually exposed to these substances from various foods and through other products.

Myth: Vaccines alter your DNA. Fact: Covid-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way. The vaccines deliver instructions to your cells to start building protection against the virus that causes Covid-19 but the nucleus of the cell, which is where your DNA is kept, is never touched.

Well, despite the arrant nonsense spouted by anti-vaxxers I, for one, am grateful that I did get the two vaccine jabs offered to me as my Covid-19 infection could have been a great deal more serious, leading to hospitalisation or even death had I not.

For those that still refuse to get the jabs – here’s hoping that you don’t live to regret it!

