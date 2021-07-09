Gordon Ramsay shows his lighter side at the Gordon Ramsay Burger booth in Las Vegas in 2019 (Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit)

Last week, on an episode of Gordon Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares, I lost count of the number of F-bombs flying.

No-one expected a chef to be the one to carpet bomb the telly with four-letter words. They always thought it would be us, the naughty comedians. We were watched. Closely. As a matter of fact, I was briefly Frankie Boyle's F word counter. He was allowed three.

Of course, it's all part of the ‘angry chef’ cliche. That puffed-up bloke who is permitted to scream abuse, hurl pans and even wallop staff with hot trays should the boudin noir aux pommes be a tad underdone. In short, a bully.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People were meant to enjoy cooking, I thought. It’s what they say on Bake-off. Ah, the professionals say, tensions run high in kitchens. It’s just a kitchen, pal. You’re not landing a crippled A320 on the Hudson with 155 people on board.

Imagine going to a friend's house for dinner. Upon arrival, the harried host announces that his partner is refusing to leave the kitchen. She’s unhappy with the way the tatties have turned out.

Only five minutes before your arrival, she brayed him on the back of the head because the prawn cocktail hadn’t been removed from the wrapping properly (M&S, natch). Their teen daughter is tears because the “f***ing idiot” can’t cut bread straight. The dog has left home. Apparently, it can’t use the blender.

You wouldn’t stay, unless it was to find the dog, comfort the daughter and put an Elastoplast on the host's head. Bet the dinner would be rotten as well. Food prepared in a war zone is seldom good.

The bellowing chef is going out of fashion, and about time too. I wonder how many talented young chefs we lost because tin-pot dictators made their lives miserable?

Time for the men in white to make like Chardonnay – and chill. Learn to manage, not bully.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.