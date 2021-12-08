Sports broadcasting legend Dougie Donnelly has called 'foul' on Edinburgh's worsening congestion.

As someone who either drives or uses public transport on a daily basis, I too, have bemoaned the frequent hold-ups due to roadworks and route changes throughout the city.

While it cannot be denied that some are inevitable, like the tram extension, others seem to defy logic. The introduction of the Spaces for People measures compounded the problem in some areas and, sanity prevailing, some have been removed.

It would appear, however, that the consultation exercise on retaining some of its features using “experimental traffic regulation orders” to extend their life by 18 months has got off to an inauspicious start with some “non-statutory consultees” (as a council spokesperson labelled them in an effort to dilute the impact of the error) being left off the consultation list.

The Edinburgh public will get the opportunity to have its say sometime in January when the proposals are publicly advertised, although whether that will influence matters is debatable given past experience of consultation exercises carried out by Edinburgh Council.

Given that council elections are due to be held next May, it is unlikely that any controversial decisions will be made before then as councillors seek to secure the electorate’s endorsement.

However with the elections safely tucked in their collective belt, councillors can let loose, safe in the knowledge that it will be years before the electorate has its say again.

Make the unpopular decisions early doors goes the mantra.

