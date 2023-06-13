Drama in our politics distracts from what matters - Alex Cole-Hamilton

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared war on his basket-case Conservative party

In London, the drama surrounding the bitterly divided basket-case that is the Conservative Party took another twist with Boris Johnson throwing his toys out of the pram and declaring all-out war on Rishi Sunak. In an effort to evade the course of natural justice and return to the centre of national attention, Boris Johnson sensationally quit the House of Commons. He took with him a brace of his acolytes to force a set of by-elections that could fatally undermine his successor’s administration. In typical Johnson fashion- this was all someone else’s fault. His resignation letter was riddled with deflection and dissemblance- it carried no sense of responsibility or apology for his actions. All of which is utterly shameful coming from a former Prime Minister. I sincerely hope we’ve heard the last of him.

Then came the revelation, mid-morning Sunday, that Nicola Sturgeon, the former First Minister of Scotland, had been arrested. I won’t make any comment on the substance of the police inquiry. Justice must be allowed to take its course. But my goodness, what a difference a couple of months can make.

Thinking back to March, I said then that for good and bad, Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy would be debated long after her departure, on drug mortality three times higher than any other country in Europe, on the worst ever NHS waiting lists and the failure to close the poverty-related attainment gap in education.

While the sleaze-ridden Conservatives crashed the economy and told Brexit lies, the SNP and Greens have been so fixated on breaking up the United Kingdom that they’ve forgotten what they should be in government to do. Ministerial disinterest was evident everywhere you looked. The distraction of the separation agenda is drifting, but it has now been accompanied by a wholly different kind of distraction - one that will certainly hoover up time and focus that should otherwise be committed to the people’s priorities.

I for one am simply tired of the drama and I know I’m not alone. I want good, honest governments both in London and in Edinburgh, focussed on easing the cost of living crisis, on getting ferries built and put to sea, on clearing down NHS waiting lists and on getting the sewage out of our rivers.

Good governance is at the foundation of everything that we as Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see for our constituents.

Whilst there’s no shortage of things for newspapers to write about and for governments to be distracted by in terms of scandal and incompetence, it is our constituents waiting in pain for operations, without the ferries they need or struggling to pay the bills that pay the price.