Edinburgh is now proportionately the worst funded local authority in Scotland (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Rules for the many, but not the lawmakers… Tories that don’t know the difference between a party and a work meeting – you couldn’t make that up. Well, actually, the Tories can.

Give credit to the unknown Tory Leader in Scotland for calling for BoJo’s resignation. I wonder when the other Edinburgh Tory MSPs are going to grow some backbone and call for him to go?

As Covid continues to surround us, with businesses, theatres and the rest of the hospitality sector continuing to suffer, the Scottish government has at last got the funding support over to councils to get directly into the bank accounts of those suffering most.

So far, the council has received around 1,200 grant requests and has already paid out over £3.5 million to support those businesses most affected. My thanks to our customer teams who have turned this around so quickly.

I also want to pay a huge thank you to other council workers across the city, and specifically to our waste and cleansing colleagues. Despite absences with Covid and enforced self-isolation, and the pressures of Christmas and New Year, they were out keeping the city clean and ready for 2022. I know many gave up time with their families over the festive period to help keeping our services running smoothly.

A huge tribute is due also to our amazing health and social care staff, caring tirelessly for the most vulnerable people in our city. Their work often goes unnoticed, but these are the people we clapped for every week, protecting and supporting our loved ones during the most challenging times in the modern age.

Despite their hard work, Omicron is taking its toll on these services and we are asking anyone who can help or support the care sector now, to please get in touch.

As political parties are gearing up for the local election in May this year, I’m proud to once again to be standing as one of Edinburgh Labour’s candidates.

With more than 50 per cent women, black Asian and minority ethnic, LGBT+ and disabled candidates, we’re fielding a diverse group of hard-working candidates keen to represent their communities and our great Capital city.

I noticed that, in his Evening News column last week, former SNP councillor Steve Cardownie wrote that any future council administration “will inevitably involve further cuts and savings when setting council budgets”. That may be SNP policy, but it’s certainly not Labour’s.

Edinburgh has already suffered huge cuts at the hands of the SNP government and is now proportionately the worst funded local authority in Scotland.

Edinburgh Labour is united in its continuing campaign to fight these cuts and to ensure that the city receives its fair share of Scottish government funding.

Wishing you and your loved ones all the very best for 2022.

