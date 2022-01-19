Most notably, Councillor Iain Whyte, leader of the Conservative Group, has moved across the city and body swerved Inverleith, which he has represented since 2007, for the leafy Craigentinny/Duddingston Ward.

Iain justified the move by saying that “I live just on the edge of Craigentinny/Duddingston and I thought it was worth a go to try somewhere more local”. Aye right! Iain just fancies his chances there more than Inverleith. Pure and simple and not unusual by any means.

Councillor Cammy Day, leader of the Labour Group, must also have his eye on the forthcoming poll.

He stated in the Evening News on Monday that (when referring to future potential Edinburgh Council budget cuts), “that may be SNP policy but it’s certainly not Labour’s. Edinburgh Labour is united in its continuing campaign to fight these cuts and to ensure that the city receives its fair share of Scottish government funding.” Eh?

Cammy must be feeling the heat and may be worried that, as a coalition supporter, he may not be able to hold on to his position once a new Labour group is elected. Otherwise, how can you explain his attempt to reposition himself as “anti-cuts” when his group has never opposed even one cuts budget set by the city council?

Budget cuts are not new and, given local authority financial constraints, are likely to be with us for some time to come.

