Councillor Gordon Munro is always ready to listen to other points of view (Picture: Neil Hanna)

It comes after news of the impending departure of Councillor Gavin Barrie and their contribution, although not always welcome, was valued for all that.

Gordon has cited a combination of personal and political reasons for his decision to withdraw from the fray, with protecting his health one of his main considerations and who could argue with that?

We did not always see eye to eye but he doesn’t take things personally and is always ready to listen to other points of view. There is no doubt that his take on affairs is well entrenched on the left of the political spectrum and he often peppers his contributions to debates with the word “citizens” when addressing his fellow councillors, leading me to dub him “Wolfie” – for those old enough to remember “Citizen Smith” and “The Tooting Popular Front”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been a fierce critic of the deal struck between his party and the SNP in the City Chambers but has always accepted that the majority of his colleagues favoured it, so he has been prepared to toe the line and work within the confines of the coalition for the benefit of the city.

I wish him well for the future and look forward to bumping into him at a derby game – although we will both be wearing different colours!

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.