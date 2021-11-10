Edinburgh Council's deputy leader Cammy Day should think twice before 'throwing the first stone' at other councillors – Steve Cardownie
I was interested to read Monday’s column by Councillor Cammy Day, leader of the Labour Group and deputy leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, where he highlighted alleged misbehaviour by a councillor towards two female members of a private legal team in a private session set up to allow councillors to read the full report compiled by Susanne Tanner QC into serious sexual assaults by a former member of staff.
This is the same Councillor Day who publicly sought to ridicule a fellow councillor and member of the administration, Councillor Alison Dickie, who had written in this paper that she had received a great deal of complaints about a pernicious culture within the city council.
Her determination to establish the truth or otherwise of these allegations apparently upset some officials and irked Councillor Day, prompting him to liken her to “Miss Marple” at a full council meeting.
Read More
Councillor Day writes in his article that “the report readings were attended by several councillors at each session and, if this did happen, it saddens me to think that they may have sat quietly on the sidelines and failed to challenge any unacceptable behaviour by another councillor”.
What? Like Councillor Adam McVey, the SNP group leader and leader of the council, who failed to challenge you when you made these disparaging remarks about a fellow member of the SNP group and administration councillor?
As far as I am aware there has still been no public apology from Councillor Day, so it ill behoves him “to cast the first stone” in this instance.