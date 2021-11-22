Edinburgh gets global praise for climate action - Adam McVey

Clr Adam McVey, Leader, City of Edinburgh Council appears before the Culture Tourism Europe and External Relations Committee to give evidence on the Transient Visitor Levy. 13 September 2018 . Pic - Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

Last week Edinburgh was one of only 95 cities in the world awarded the highest global rating for climate action- the only City in Scotland to be recognised. We are facing up to the challenges and opportunities of tackling climate change. During COP Edinburgh came together in a climate summit to discuss further actions to cut emissions and help get us to net-zero by 2030.

COP was a shocking failure of Boris Johnson’s leadership, taking a private jet from Glasgow to London to have dinner with his climate change-denying chums. However, Edinburgh has a positive story to tell. Edinburgh has made solid progress in the last year reducing emissions, ahead of targets. For the world to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees, global emissions have to half by 2030. This means Cities that can get to net-zero by 2030 must do so. There will be Cities who lack the wealth, innovation and skills that Edinburgh enjoys so we must be leaders in this global struggle and that means hitting our 2030 net-zero target. The global endorsement of Edinburgh’s actions already delivered and plans we have to deliver are a strong vote of confidence and why the people of Edinburgh can trust the SNP to put our planet’s and our City’s future first.

In stark contrast- the right-wing Tory Councillors are pandering to their climate change denying backbenchers and trying to defer Edinburgh’s target and climate action by 15 years. This was a disgraceful betrayal of people in this City and in particular young people. Their actions show they don’t get it. Tory Councillors have positioned themselves even further to the right of jet-setting hypocrite Boris Johnson in proposing a course of action that would consign us to even more climate disaster.

We used COP as an opportunity to learn from and share knowledge with many other Cities are working to similar timelines and sharing best practise and approaches has given us useful insights about how we can better deliver for communities across Edinburgh. But as well as global learning we’ve also progressed local partnerships to deliver actions effectively across our communities and this is brought together in the Council’s climate strategy.

Folk in Edinburgh understand the threat of climate change to our City and our planet. In October Council heard the views of residents on the climate strategy. 93% of residents agreed climate change was an immediate and urgent crisis, 85% supported the vision and principles of the Council’s approach. 77% support the actions in the 2030 Climate Strategy, with those disagreeing being a mix of people saying the plan goes too fast and not fast enough.

Our climate strategy is a plan is for the whole City to reach our goal. We’ve also launched OurFutureEdinburgh.org as a new forum for residents to interact with, get information and help to make positive change. Edinburgh has hit carbon targets already, the City hit the 42% 2020 target and the Council surpassed that figure, reducing by 62% (around half of which has been delivered under this SNP-led Administration). The progress we need is achievable if we work together, embrace the change required and keep the heid- the next generation’s future is at stake.