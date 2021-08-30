Festival performers like Caitlin Anderson, who plays an alien from the planet Hanyana in Fringe show WeCameToDance, made a welcome return to Edinburgh (Picture: Ian Georgeson)

Edinburgh has a long and proud history of supporting people from across the world and our recent positive experiences with Syrian refugees is testament to that.

We will continue to work proactively with both the UK and Scottish governments to support those fleeing persecution and conflict and do all we can to support Afghans here in Edinburgh.

I have no doubt that the tremendous support from the many voluntary sector, faith and community groups will, as always, show the warm welcome our citizens provide. One of my own local churches in Granton has already offered immediate support with clothing and other supplies for those in need.

I’m delighted our Festivals are back – albeit on a smaller scale – and I wanted to make a short mention and thank you to the many people who have helped bring them back in new and exciting ways.

I had the pleasure of attending an Edinburgh Book Festival event at its new home at the Edinburgh College of Art – what an ideal venue! I welcome the new, innovative approaches and hope that they can adopted in future years.

On a more positive note, many of you will have followed the Scottish government’s consultation on short-term lets (STLs), an area where my colleagues Councillor Mandy Watt and Sarah Boyack MSP have been actively working tirelessly for a long time.

Around a third of STLs in Scotland are in Edinburgh and the introduction of powers to be able to introduce a control zone would help us to manage high concentrations of secondary letting where it affects the availability of residential housing or the character of a neighbourhood.

It will also help to restrict or prevent STLs in places or types of buildings where they are not appropriate as well as making sure homes are used to best effect in their local communities.

Please take the opportunity to respond to the local consultation on whether Edinburgh should be a short-term let control area when it opens next month.

Meanwhile, another fine mess from the SNP government: a manifesto commitment suggesting alternative plans for the proposal for a new Gaelic-medium secondary school in Edinburgh has resulted in the council’s consultation having to be put on hold.

Before the election, our plans were endorsed by the Scottish government, which makes the new proposals for alternative plans difficult to understand. If they had a different view, why did they not tell us sooner – and not as we were about to enter into a formal consultation with the local Gaelic community?

Finally, let’s not forget, the pandemic isn’t over! While the guidance has been relaxed, Covid-19 is still amongst us and in our communities. I would continue to encourage people to heed the regulations on social distancing, wear a mask in public spaces and, most importantly now, encourage young people to get their two doses of vaccine and provide the protection for them, their families and our communities.