The ice rink on George Street was a highlight of Edinburgh's Christmas festival this year (Picture: Liam Rudden)

Normally, I love January, the fresh start, cleaning of the house, the release of stress that everyone has been fed, watered and given their gifts, and I just breathe! I look forward to that feeling.

However, this year I’ve been hanging onto Christmas as long as I can. Now don’t get me wrong this has nothing to do with the “January Blues” although I’m half-expecting that they’re in the post anyways, but no my reason is because I’m incredibly sad to see the Edinburgh’s Christmas pack up and go home.

This year the ice skating was phenomenal! The organisation, the set-up, the layout, the staff helping, the hot chocolates, everything! It was outstanding!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Wheel was a bit too scary for the wee one but the rest of the family enjoyed it! The views of Edinburgh all lit up were breath-taking.

But I’m going to keep raving about the ice rink because it truly was spectacular. Underbelly really did a wonderful job this year and the grip slides for the little kids, as well as the cars to sit on and the chairs really helped us out as parents.

It meant the little ones and those without ice-skating badges were able to enjoy it.

There’s also the environmental benefit of strategically placing the ice rink on George Street. There is no soggy grass/mud like previous years, it was extremely accessible and the loos outside after a whirl round the cold ice were gratefully used! Well done Edinburgh’s Christmas, can’t wait until next year.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.