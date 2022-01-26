St John's Road, Corstorphine is regularly named as one of Scotland's worst-polluted streets (Picture: Steven Scott Taylor)

He did not mince his words when he said in yesterday’s Evening News that “if you represent an area that has one of the worst pollution records in Scotland, not just Edinburgh, and then you’re told you’ll be excluded from an LEZ and, in fact, your area will possibly see a rise in emissions, why would I support it at all?”

“It makes no sense. And this is set against a background of extensive building in the west of the city which will result in increased traffic,” he added. “There is a sense of frustration. I am not opposed to the principle of an LEZ. I’m saying we should have an LEZ that’s worth having.”

I quote Steve Kerr extensively because this is just the sort of statement that you would expect to hear from the Scottish Greens – but will we?

At a meeting of Edinburgh Council’s transportation and environment committee in October last year, a Scottish Green amendment was carried that forced a delay and a review of the plans.

But that “so-called” review has just brought back the same administration proposals for endorsement at tomorrow’s committee meeting.

So, it’s all eyes on the Scottish Greens. Will they echo Steve Kerr’s sentiments or will they back the administration’s proposals? I know what my money’s on!

