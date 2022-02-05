Ali Hay, the show's Bearded Ninja, has brought the first Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park in Scotland to Edinburgh

Kids love it, adults love it, even I love it – and I’m not the most co-ordinated person.

Deciding it was time to go down to Seafield to experience it for ourselves, we booked in for an under-5s mini session, so we could take our youngest who is three, round the obstacle course – you know, the one that you see on the TV show Ninja Warrior.

The kids have loved the show for a while now and, with the Covid restrictions being lifted, it seemed like a great time to experience it for ourselves.

We spoke to Ali Hay, known also as “the Bearded Ninja”, who decided to set up the Ninja Warrior assault course in Edinburgh when he realised how many people wanted to have a go.

Ali told me how he loves competing and how people just love swinging about the course. He looks happy, healthy and has that “buzz” that people have when they’ve found their calling.

It was also clear to me after speaking to him that he wants to make this form of exercise and sport available to everyone, with classes for under-5s, adult sessions, parties, etc. He clearly has made ninja sport available to everyone in Edinburgh. We’re all very lucky.

What a lovely feel the place has and the team, including his friend Jordy, Grant and all the others, make the experience just like being on the TV show.

Jordy told me how passionate Ali is about ninja and how they have the course changed every once in a while to replicate the obstacles on the show. I almost wanted to ask if there were any jobs going as I fell in love with place. The sensory room and mini gym were amongst our youngest son’s favourite places to go whilst our eldest was launching about the parkour section and running up the massive curved ramp – he loved it!

The Wednesday evening sessions are very popular when Ali is there and what better way is there to get your endorphins going than living in your own Ninja Warrior world for an hour with a ninja champion?

The buzz is clear to see all over the world and with kids spending increasing amounts of time on computers, I really want to push any form of physical exercise and sport because the benefits are almost as big as Ali’s guns!

You may think I’m a bit overzealous about the entire thing. However, until you’ve gone down, seen the place, experienced it and come out buzzing, then there’s not much else I can say.

It’s not just me that’s over-excited about how the Ninja Warrior set-up in Edinburgh is the only place in the UK where people can experience a version of the TV show.

There was one super-fan recently came up on the train all the way up from London to experience the course. Then when he was finished, he hopped back on the train to London. I don’t even think I’d go to those lengths for a Pearl Jam gig!

What Ali has done for the Leith and Edinburgh community by providing such a space is just outstanding.

