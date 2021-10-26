Nightclubs should be safe places for young women (Picture: Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP via Getty Images)

Not just that, there are increasing cases of people being injected with drugs that incapacitate with the aim of sexually assaulting the victim.

The reports of increased prevalence of spiking over the past week has been extremely disturbing. It is essential that Edinburgh’s many bars, pubs and clubs, as well as police and community organisations, can work together to ensure everyone is safe on a night out.

As the MSP for Edinburgh Central, I have reached out to senior Edinburgh police representatives to coordinate how we can help to stamp out this sinister crime.

It is not acceptable for women – and it is nearly always women – to face the fear of having drinks spiked and being taken advantage of. We must do more to listen to the experiences of women to understand the circumstances around spiking.

Equally, as the father of two very young girls, I completely share the concern of parents of older girls and women who want have a good time in the city and understand their deep fear of the dangers that their children could face when enjoying time out with friends.

We must work together with the hospitality sector, find solutions and end spiking. In the meantime, we all need to be vigilant and do everything we can do to deter and counter this insidious crime.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

