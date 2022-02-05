Many people will be turning down the temperature on their central heating as energy prices rise (Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

In the morning, I had asked Mr Hayley, “how much have we seen a rise now this year?”, mainly because I have been finding it hard to keep up.

He replied: “I've actually just had an email to say it's gone up again today by another 10 per cent.”

That's a 10 per cent rise on top of the last rise, which was also after another big rise. Now I'm no mathematician but that's a lot of rises in such a short time.

We’re already paying about £300 a month as we're in an old building with high ceilings and damp at the back, so the heating is on a lot but we can't keep up with this.

I heard the phrase “heat or eat” recently and I can fully understand the pressures a lot of families and people living on their own are under with the recent energy price hikes.

What I don't understand is why? I get that wholesale gas prices have risen, but why and why so much? And why now? Why the succession of massive rises?

If I'm being honest, I feel we're all getting totally screwed by the companies involved.

So, for the meantime, it's extra jumpers, socks, blankets and hot water bottles. Keep your woollens out for a few months yet because I can't see the energy prices dropping – there's more chance of Boris apologising for actually having a lockdown party!

