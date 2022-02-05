Energy price crisis: Succession of rises is starting to get out of hand – Hayley Matthews

I was on BBC Radio Scotland during the week talking about the dreadful rising energy prices, how it is impacting families and how we're finding it.

By Hayley Matthews
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 12:30 pm
Many people will be turning down the temperature on their central heating as energy prices rise (Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

In the morning, I had asked Mr Hayley, “how much have we seen a rise now this year?”, mainly because I have been finding it hard to keep up.

He replied: “I've actually just had an email to say it's gone up again today by another 10 per cent.”

That's a 10 per cent rise on top of the last rise, which was also after another big rise. Now I'm no mathematician but that's a lot of rises in such a short time.

We’re already paying about £300 a month as we're in an old building with high ceilings and damp at the back, so the heating is on a lot but we can't keep up with this.

I heard the phrase “heat or eat” recently and I can fully understand the pressures a lot of families and people living on their own are under with the recent energy price hikes.

What I don't understand is why? I get that wholesale gas prices have risen, but why and why so much? And why now? Why the succession of massive rises?

If I'm being honest, I feel we're all getting totally screwed by the companies involved.

So, for the meantime, it's extra jumpers, socks, blankets and hot water bottles. Keep your woollens out for a few months yet because I can't see the energy prices dropping – there's more chance of Boris apologising for actually having a lockdown party!

