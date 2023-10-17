Five things Humza should have said in his conference speech - Alex Cole-Hamilton

As the SNP break camp from their three-day jamboree in Aberdeen, this year’s party conference season draws to a close.

Scotland’s governing party will have hoped that the opportunity to showcase their vision for Scotland’s future might have been enough to pull them out of the nosedive they’ve been in since Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation. I don’t think it worked.

You need a vision to showcase in the first place if that’s your plan, but once again, a self-indulgent focus on the break-up of the UK took centre stage. Amidst of the worst cost of living crisis since the end of rationing, with the equivalent of 1 in 7 Scots languishing on NHS waiting lists and the government’s own water company dumping sewage in our rivers and beaches, this conference was tone deaf to the people’s priorities.

Now, it would be the easiest thing in the world for me as an opposition politician, to poke fun at the travails of the SNP or to criticise Humza Yousaf and his leadership style, but today that doesn’t feel right. The First Minister went into this conference in a state of unimaginable anxiety, concerned for the safety of his family trapped in Gaza.

Politics is a knockabout sort of game, but family is transcendent, and I’ve enjoyed an unlikely friendship with Humza for more than a decade. As such I was deeply moved, both by the news and images of his mother-in-law and for the measured dignity with which he conducted himself throughout, so I’m going to leave the point scoring to one side.

Instead, I want to use the remainder of this column to identify the announcements I wish he’d made in his keynote address. This speech was an opportunity for a reset, not just for his party, but his country and he could have used it to:

Launch an emergency nationwide insulation programme to bring down bills, create jobs and give us a fighting chance of achieving our climate targets. That's an immediate way the Scottish Government could use the powers at its disposal to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Define a real plan to drive down long waits for NHS treatment by expanding training places for clinicians and care workers, by instigating a proper review of pay and conditions, by dealing with staff burnout and by establishing a staff assembly to put the knowledge and expertise of those who know the service best at the heart of its recovery.

Announce a compensation scheme for islanders affected by the mayhem of ferry disruption, while investing in Scotland’s ferry network and putting together a long-term strategy for replacing boats which have been in use for decades

Extend support to Scotland’s Long Covid sufferers by establishing nationwide clinics and care pathways, while boosting funding levels to those of England for those robbed of so much by this terrible condition.

Set legally binding targets to reduce sewage dumping and accelerate measures to upgrade Scotland’s Victorian sewage system.

