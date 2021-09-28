Angela Merkel has been Chancellor of Germany for 16 years (Picture: Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

It could be months before a new coalition is formed and the Chancellor confirmed. One thing is certain, that after 16 years in office it will not be Angela Merkel.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz managed to lead his Social Democrats to a narrow lead over Armin Laschet of Chancellor Merkel’s CDU. Either of them could technically form a coalition with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats (FDP) who both did well in the election and will be the kingmakers in the coalition negotiations.

Early positioning has seen Olaf Scholz declare that he has a clear mandate to form a government. Speaking after the close of polls, he said there were three parties that were on the up – his party, the Greens and the liberals – and it was time for the conservatives to back down. "The clear mandate the citizens of this country have given – these three should form the next government.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However Christian Lindner, of the FDP, said 75 per cent of voters didn’t vote for the SDP or CDU/CSU. Germany is set for its first ever three-party coalition.

In Scotland, we look forward to working with the new government and Chancellor. Germany is a massively important country for Scotland as a trading, innovation, tourism and cultural partner.

Last week I hosted the German Europe minister from North Rhine-Westphalia, Stephan Holthoff-Pförtner. We will continue our cooperation with Germany and work with all mainstream parties regardless of the election result.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.