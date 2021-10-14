Royal Park high-heid yins appear to be too busy to respond to John McLellan (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA)

When I emailed the chief executive of Historic Environment Scotland (HES) last month about the complete closure of the Low Road through Holyrood Park to Duddingston Village, I didn’t hear a dickie bird, and neither had locals who had been in touch with them.

HES controls a huge chunk of the city centre, but is unaccountable for its actions, closing a main route for hundreds of people with minimum communication.

But when the calls went in about this ongoing inconvenience from Mr Swanson, lo-and-behold a reply, even though it didn’t say very much and made no promises. Not to me ─ I was just copied into a response to a resident ─ and I’ve still not heard anything from the Royal Park high-heid yins. Much too grand and busy running the Queen’s estate to deal with oiks like me, don’t you know. Even though the park is in my ward.

The problem for HES is that other residents have been in touch to complain about their aloof attitude. Pre-pandemic, it was about the number of loud gatherings which disturbed people living along the boundaries in Waverley Park and Royal Park Terrace, and now a Dumbiedykes community representative has also been in touch to complain that a residents’ survey has not involved them.

It’s all very well snubbing councillors, but it’s not us who are being ignored but the people we represent.

John McLellan is a Conservative councillor for Craigentinny/Duddingston

