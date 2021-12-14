Boris Johnson, seen with police on a drugs raid, has failed to live up to politicians' code of conduct (Picture: Christopher Furlong/pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Just as we face a renewed Covid variant threat, the UK and wider world is in a precarious place. Russian forces are lined on the Ukrainian border, with tensions between East and West ramping up by the minute.

The impact of Brexit, labour shortages and rising costs are hitting businesses and consumers hard. Migrants are dying in British waters and the UK government is pushing to open oil fields having just made promises to take climate action at COP26 in Glasgow.

The UK is void of leadership. We are at sea in a storm and the captain is cracking into the rum supply, or is it cheese and wine?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I suspect even the most arch Boris supporter might be somewhat dismayed at his actions. But to make the point, let’s line the Prime Minister’s actions up against the Nolan Principles of Public Life – the code of conduct that all government politicians are supposed to live up to – and see how he gets on.

The first is to be selfless and put the interests of country above one’s own. Well, the Prime Minister’s insistence that no Covid rules were broken at the Number 10 Christmas parties has already undermined public safety. Some 29 per cent of people are less likely to obey future coronavirus measures because of Mr Johnson’s self-interest in making it seem he has acted lawfully.

The second Nolan principle, integrity, outlines how holders of public office should avoid external influence. Yet we have seen over £1 billion of Covid contracts handed out to Tory party donors.

Objectivity is next. Government decisions should be taken on the best evidence without discrimination or bias. We know that best evidence shows that mask-wearing reduces transmission of coronavirus. Despite this, Boris ended mask-wearing rules in England, allowing the faster spread of the virus. A decision on which he has now made a U-turn, of course.

Under the accountability principle, officeholders should take responsibility for their actions. Yet despite clear evidence of numerous illegal Christmas parties last year, Mr Johnson has refused even to acknowledge the wrongdoing under his roof.

The Nolan Principles also demand openness and transparency. May I remind you that no government ministers, including Mr Johnson, were available to comment on news and political programmes following the news of the Number 10 Christmas parties.

Honesty is the next principle. Where do we start? Downing Street’s claim “there was no Christmas party” is the most recent whopper.

Johnson was fired from his former journalism job for making up quotes; he championed the £350m NHS Brexit lie; gave distorted figures of new hospitals and numbers of police officers; pretended he was unaware of Tory donors paying for Downing Street upgrades despite Whatsapping to ask for them.

The truth, it is clear, does not come easy to Mr Johnson.

The final principle is leadership – so we come full circle. Despite the many crises facing the UK and wider world, Johnson cannot meet a single bar of leadership or integrity. Can his own party let him keep his job much longer?

We are facing huge challenges in Scotland, the UK and across the world at the present time. If Johnson is the answer, then god knows what the question is.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.