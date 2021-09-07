A young girl from the remote Turkana tribe in northern Kenya digs a hole in a dried-up river bed to retrieve water (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It states that “one in ten people worldwide still do not have clean water. Our climate is changing at an alarming rate, making it even harder for people to get clean water. More frequent and extreme flooding is polluting fragile water sources; longer droughts are drying up springs. Lives are at risk.”

WaterAid says that the answer lies with a supply of water that keeps pumping through flood, drought and disaster. It could mean communities raising waterpoints so that they withstand floods and storing water in tanks for times of drought and so that they can monitor levels and prepare for shortages.

The charity knows that with clean water people stay alive and healthy. They can work and go to school and, if disaster strikes, they’ll have the resources to respond and recover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity embarks on a number of initiatives throughout the year and invites people to visit their website to see the work and projects that it undertakes.

The current Covid-19 pandemic is consuming a great amount of our energy but recent climate change-related extreme weather events remind us that other problems exist and must be tackled head on.

Surely being able to drink clear fresh water is a human right and should be extended to everyone?

We take much for granted but it is worth remembering that not everyone can just turn on a tap and drink clean water.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.