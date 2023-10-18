Innocents need a humanitarian response - Christine Grahame

Not Hamas. I make that clear. The atrocious killings by them of innocent Israelis is evil and beyond sufficient words. The kidnapping of 199 men women and children kept God knows where and in what conditions is in my thoughts too. Then there are the innocent Palestinians like the Israeli dead and wounded as I write without water, food, medicines, fuel. To require 1 million people to evacuate their homes, almost double the population of Edinburgh. cannot be defended. To lay siege to 1 million people cannot be defended, no matter the crime which provoked this. Look at your own street and the streets beyond. Take a bus journey through the town to the outskirts and look at the homes, the shops, the people and imagine all of those people being told to move and move in hours, days not weeks. Look at the elderly, the mum with the pram, the child in the wheelchair. Look beyond that to the Royal Infirmary, the Western, folk on life support, dying, on cancer treatment, babies in incubators. Electricity to be cut off. How can any of this be justified? How can the sick and injured travel? You know it is estimated that there are 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza with thousands due to give birth. What of them? These tiny lives? Do you know that in Gaza half of the population is under 18? Travel South they are all told. In the South there are bomb attacks, little water or food or sanitation. The exit to safety is blocked. Households there have taken in refugees, to breaking point. Israel has indeed suffered and continues to suffer but is this defence or revenge? Netanyahu has vowed to eradiate Hamas. What price does he think is too high for the innocents in Gaza to pay? What price do you think is too high? For me, even as it is right that we remember those at home worried sick about bills as winter approaches, of all our own personal worries , we cannot let these actions pass with words left unsaid. Neither should anyone turn against the Jewish community here. It is not their doing. Let us hope that international diplomacy, at the moment, so weak and ineffective, at the very least delivers a humanitarian corridor for all who wish to escape and for supplies for all who wish, or have no option but, to stay and Israel must turn on the electricity and water supplies. A Palestinian child’s life and an Israeli child’s life are of equal value. So, as we deal with our own day-to-day problems, keep looking at your own street, the households around you, your own kith and kin and neighbours, the diversity of the people of Edinburgh, the young, the elderly , the fit and the frail and then step into the shoes of folk just like you and me amid the horrors of Gaza. I do not know yet what you and I can do, but at the least, the very least, speak out.