Is it time for 'jabs for kebabs' to get young people vaccinated ? - Steve Cardownie
It would appear at long last that we are beginning to see Covid-19 cases consistently falling. The number of recorded cases has fallen for two weeks in a row in Scotland and the race is on to vaccinate those in the 18 to 29 age group given take up has been disappointing.
A few weeks ago, I wrote about this issue given it seems younger generations are more likely to be vaccine hesitant, partly because they perceive themselves to be at lower risk of developing a severe form of Covid-19.
"It is imperative, therefore, that we reduce physical or logistical barriers to vaccination in order to encourage take up,” I said.
I urged that much more needs to be done to convince younger people to get the vaccine.
To this end, the Scottish Government recently said they were “keen to explore ways to increase the vaccination rate and are looking at appropriate incentive schemes".
This is thought to mean replicating schemes recently revealed south of the border, such as offering cinema tickets, taxi journeys and pizza and kebab vouchers in return for getting a jab. Dubbed ‘jabs for kebabs’ it has already attracted a great deal of speculation as to whether it is necessary or indeed if it will succeed in its goal of boosting vaccine take up.
In Scotland at present, around 30% of those aged between 18 and 29 have not yet received their first dose so there is plenty room for improvement. Given the high stakes, any initiative that at least has a chance of improving the picture must be given the opportunity.