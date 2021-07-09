Hayley is a fan of trees and now has a pair of trainers made with them (Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

It was one I'd never seen before and, as I like to think of myself as a bit of a tree hugger, I'm very surprised I haven't seen it until now.

It read that to sit under a tree is a great healing and grounding technique. Also the oxygen that trees give out helps to lift spirits too. So you'll imagine my delight when I discovered my latest pair of trainers that arrived on the doorstep are actually made from trees!

As I read through the spec on the durable and breathable tree material that Allbirds’ aptly named ‘Tree Dashers’ are made from, I started to wonder if I'll get positive vibes when I wear them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I'm impressed how the manufacturers are getting creative and doing things like giving trainers a ‘dual-density sugarcane midsole’. How clever are we becoming as a species – shoes from trees and sugar! I hope no one starts making clothes from chocolate because I'd eat it all and be completely starkers by the time I left the house.

However, in all seriousness, the Tree Dashers are quite possibly one of the comfiest trainers I've discovered and my dodgy knees and swollen ankles are thanking me for them. If I can choose wearing sustainable, tree and sugar fashion over plastics and chemically laden materials, I'm happy.

So you'll find me sitting under a tree, with my Allbirds, singing Bob Marley as I get in touch with the trees and sustainability.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.