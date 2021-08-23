Now I’m horrified that he’s officially done that.

I’m sure that many who did vote Labour in the past are now ditching that party, particularly those who are Irish, have Irish relatives, Irish grandparents, or Irish family history.

When Ken Loach’s film, The Wind That Shakes The Barley, was released in 2006, it revealed the UK government’s cruelty and violence in opposing Irish independence in the early 1920s. The film won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Prior to that, back in 1845 to 1852, a million of Irish died in the massive potato famine with no help from their Great Britain government. Much of their food stock was sent to Britain by appointed aristocrats who had taken over farmland. The Westminster government leaders were Conservatives at first, then Liberal throughout that famine. I wish Ken Loach would make that film too.

Most of his other movies focus on the suffering poor in the UK. Why are the Labour party not admirers of these films and do not recognise Loach as an asset? Or do they even agree with Keir Starmer?

How on earth does he even hope that Labour have the slightest chance of beating Johnson and the Tories, when he’s creating a completely different Labour identity and kicking out left-wingers.

It’s going to be interesting to find out how both of these parties are going to deal with Scotland’s bid for independence and (as they claim) block our Indy referendum.

