Hayley Matthews has a four-a-day coffee habit to feed (Picture: Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

I asked the wee wifey in John Lewis and she said they're pretty much all pods now. What’s the deal with the pods? Surely, I'm not the only person who likes a coffee pot to make their way through of a morning?

We've had our Ninja coffee machine for years and we love it, but she had a stroke during the week and I was desperate to find a replacement. But no joy.

So as my dad and I trawled the shops with a restless baby in the buggy, he suggested the Nespresso shop. Short on patience and a four-a-day coffee habit to satisfy, I agreed to have a look and consider a pod machine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My dad switched to pods years ago and swears by them. Less coffee waste and a fresh cup every time you make it.

So, after we were greeted by a coffee connoisseur at the door, we were told about the deal that if you buy 20 sleeves of coffee (about £100 worth), you get their coffee machine, that would normally be £220, for free!

My dad instantly offered to buy 20 sleeves to split them with me, and I got a free coffee machine too! A few days in and I have to admit, I'm converted to pod-life! RIP Ninja coffee machine, you got us through some tough mornings and we'll always be grateful for your brews.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.