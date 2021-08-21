My coffee machine quest got a bit desperate but had a happy ending – Hayley Matthews
So I discovered during the week that they don't seem to make coffee filter machines anymore, just pods, pods, pods, unless you want to spend a small fortune on a big Sage coffee machine. My budget didn’t stretch to that.
I asked the wee wifey in John Lewis and she said they're pretty much all pods now. What’s the deal with the pods? Surely, I'm not the only person who likes a coffee pot to make their way through of a morning?
We've had our Ninja coffee machine for years and we love it, but she had a stroke during the week and I was desperate to find a replacement. But no joy.
So as my dad and I trawled the shops with a restless baby in the buggy, he suggested the Nespresso shop. Short on patience and a four-a-day coffee habit to satisfy, I agreed to have a look and consider a pod machine.
My dad switched to pods years ago and swears by them. Less coffee waste and a fresh cup every time you make it.
So, after we were greeted by a coffee connoisseur at the door, we were told about the deal that if you buy 20 sleeves of coffee (about £100 worth), you get their coffee machine, that would normally be £220, for free!
My dad instantly offered to buy 20 sleeves to split them with me, and I got a free coffee machine too! A few days in and I have to admit, I'm converted to pod-life! RIP Ninja coffee machine, you got us through some tough mornings and we'll always be grateful for your brews.