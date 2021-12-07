Dougray Scott and Irvine Welsh attend the premiere of Crime at Glasgow Film Theatre last month (Picture: Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

Exciting news about studio developments in Leith, West Lothian, Cumbernauld and Glasgow underline how the screen sector is on a new and exciting trajectory.

Only a few years ago, Scotland simply did not have serious studio capacity. Now there are excellent facilities for film and TV production, with more likely to come.

In recent weeks, Wardpark Studios in Cumbernauld, which is where Outlander is filmed, was acquired by Hackman Capital Partners and now joins the premier league of studio assets with top provision of studio services, equipment and technology.

The newly re-named Pyramids Studio in Bathgate, which is home to Good Omens, has similarly been taken over with expansion in mind.

Both Edinburgh and Glasgow have great studio stories to tell, with the First Stage Studios in Leith and at Kelvin Hall, a hugely exciting development in the historic Glasgow site.

Last week I had the good fortune to meet the Scottish screen star Dougray Scott. Having just made the outstanding critically acclaimed Crime, by Irvine Welsh, he is now keen to make more top class Scottish content with Tony Wood of Buccaneer Scotland.

“The idea of setting up a production company in Scotland comes from a desire simply to tell Scottish stories. I’ve been lucky enough to work all over the world and see life through many different eyes. My intention has always been to ultimately tell stories that derive from Scotland. We have an extraordinary amount of talent in our country. Young, old, from many different backgrounds,” says Scott.

The future for screen production in Scotland is bright.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

