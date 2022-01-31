Young people can travel on buses in Edinburgh and across Scotland for free (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

The scheme provides free bus travel for those between the ages of five and 21. Free travel will be available to those with a valid Young Scot NEC card, which can be applied for via www.getyournec.scot.

Young people will need to replace their current Young Scot NEC card to access free travel – so if you have not done so yet, make sure to apply as soon as possible to take up the offer. Five to 15-year-olds will also need permission to travel for free from a parent or guardian.

Improving travel options for young people is a great way to help them integrate with society and go about their daily lives with greater ease, all while saving them money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s more, we must rely more on public transport to tackle the climate emergency. Encouraging young people to use public transport from the off will help the next generation take climate-conscious decisions about travel that will bring down traffic emissions, reduce congestion and improve air quality in our city.

Edinburgh’s public transport providers are integral to the success of our city. As more young people take to travelling by bus going forward, I know they will be well looked after by drivers and all who keep our buses running.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.