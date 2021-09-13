Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson meet outside Bute House in Edinburgh (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA)

In her introduction, Nicola Sturgeon recognises the hard work of frontline NHS workers and those delivering vital services like third sector, council and supermarket workers, police and community organisations.

All the people who put themselves and their families at risk to make sure society didn’t collapse and vulnerable citizens had the necessary support throughout one of the most difficult periods we’ll ever live through.

Yet those same frontline workers now face a tax hike from the UK government that will disproportionately be paid for by people on the lowest incomes. Wages up to £50k will be taxed at 13.25 per cent. For income over £50k the rate is 3.25 per cent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So the wealthy will hardly notice. It’s scandalously unfair that families who are already struggling are being asked to shoulder the pandemic’s cost.

Boris Johnson is right that nobody had a global pandemic in their manifestos. But now it’s the responsibility of governments to respond. And the responses couldn’t be more different.

While the UK government punishes people on low incomes, the Scottish government is responding with compassion and care. Putting policies that protect and support the most vulnerable front and centre. Recognising the devastating impact of climate change, and that this is our moment to invest in lasting change that reshapes our economy, investing in skills to support good quality, green jobs.

Crucially, there’s significant funding for councils to make access to those jobs possible for all. There’s a £60m youth-guarantee fund, and £25 million for national transition training, for people who’ve lost their jobs, or whose jobs are at risk.

The UK government’s response is to slash support for people who’ve become unemployed. The £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit is the single biggest reduction in social security since the welfare state’s foundation. That’s the Tory idea of ‘building back better’. Taking £1000 a year away from households on the lowest incomes.

In Edinburgh, one of our greatest challenges is housing, so the Scottish government’s commitment of £3.5bn to build 110,000 affordable, sustainable homes could not be more welcome. We’ll be making the case for many of those homes to be in Edinburgh.

There’s also a £50m commitment for homelessness. And a strategy for the private rented sector including rent controls. In Edinburgh 20 per cent of people who become homeless come from the private rented sector. High rents push people into poverty while housing has become unaffordable for many. This policy will transform lives.

While the Scottish government enshrines the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and is committed to tackling child poverty, including through the new Scottish Child Payment, the UK government approves a “turn-around” tactic for sending back migrant boats, risking the lives of vulnerable asylum seekers, including children. Horrifying, cruel and a “blatant breach of human rights laws”, according to the French MP for Calais.

It’s clear there is an irreconcilable divergence between UK and Scottish government policies. One seeks to nurture a recovery for all, the other happy to build that recovery on the backs of the people who sacrificed the most. No wonder the latest poll puts independence ahead. The only future for a fairer, greener Scotland is an independent one.

Kate Campbell is SNP councillor for Portobello/Craigmillar

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.