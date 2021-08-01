Labour Party leader Keir Starmer's style of politics is helping the SNP, reckons Helen Martin (Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Gordon Brown, Alistair Darling, Robin Cook, George Robertson, Donald Dewar, Gavin Strang and more had proved that Scotland gave strength to Labour.

When at the last election Ian Murray became the only Scottish Labour MP, there were rumours that Keir Starmer, having ousted Jeremy Corbyn, was hoping he and Ian could restore Labour’s popularity here.

Unfortunately for them, it’s now clear that Starmer is wiping out Labour in Scotland because he’s rejecting and expelling socialist left-wingers, left-wing groups and shifting towards a more right-wing party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Socialism has always been vital in Scotland, not in an extremist sense but with the constant concern for doing as much as possible for the poor and struggling. Now it’s the role of the SNP.

Starmer has been reportedly considering (though it hasn’t been confirmed yet) expelling film-maker and political activist Ken Loach. I, Daniel Blake and Sorry We Missed You were his two wonderful films showing how the UK’s foul treatment of the needy was miserable and fatal, and shamed the government.

In England, Keir Starmer’s Labour can be the only alternative to Tories, even though it’s no longer based on a left-wing attitude and policies. The only other party which exists, with chance of winning, is the Lib Dems.

Starmer may still not understand yet that he is creating a serious need for Scotland’s independence and a boost for the SNP.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.