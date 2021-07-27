Just days after being elected, Foysol Choudhury spoke at a Black Lives Matter event outside the Scottish Parliament on the anniversary of the death of George Floyd

My mother and I moved to the UK from Bangladesh in 1982, to join my dad, to build a better life for our family.

I was taught from an early age to help those who need a hand and to support and develop local communities. Those are the values I gained from my parents and these are the values I live by. I recognise the privilege of being elected as the first Bangladeshi-born Muslim MSP.

Over the years, I’ve built on my father’s legacy, working hard to establish a thriving and successful business, giving opportunities for employment in the city, and I will draw on my business background to help inform my work as an MSP.

I have been involved with Edinburgh and Lothians Regional Equality Council for over 20 years, chairing it for 11. I have been advocating for equality and justice my entire adult life, not just for people from minority ethnic communities but for people disadvantaged economically.

In the first few days of being elected, I was asked to speak at a Black Lives Matter event, outside the Scottish Parliament on the anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

At the rally, I said: “The Parliament must truly be a Parliament for all the people of Scotland. I am of the view that education plays an essential role in rooting out discrimination and making for a fairer, and more just society. We cannot change the past, but we can make a difference.”

I also spoke at a climate change rally, another issue close to my heart. Action has to happen now, if we are not to destroy the planet for future generations.

Covid-19 has affected us all, in different ways. I have asked questions in the Scottish Parliament on how to increase vaccine rates in communities with a low take-up and on ventilation in premises following the relaxation of Covid-19 rules. The First Minister agreed both were important questions to be asked.

I have submitted motions on the Parks for All campaign and congratulated community organisation NKS on its recent exhibition and Professor Sir Geoff Palmer OBE on becoming the new Chancellor of Heriot-Watt University.

Listening to constituents and organisations, as an MSP, allows me to submit questions to ministers on issues that need answers and action. As flavour of the subjects on which I have asked questions, they have included the Best Start Food programme, pancreatic cancer therapy, jet skiers in Wardie Bay, and road traffic in South Queensferry!

During recess I have responded to the many requests for meetings and visits from community groups, third-sector organisations and lobby groups. I have found the meetings and visits inspiring and informative in my work as a Lothian representative in the Scottish Parliament.

I was delighted to have been appointed by Anas Sarwar as shadow minister for culture, Europe and international development. I was also pleased to be appointed a member of the Social Justice and Social Security Committee.

Please get in touch if you need help, want me to take up an issue or to give me your views. Email: [email protected]

Foysol Choudhury is Labour MSP for Lothian

