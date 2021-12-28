A new poll found just 18 per cent of people trust Boris Johnson (Picture: Justin Tallis/PA)

It should come as no surprise. For weeks, I, and many, many other columnists, have written about the Tories’ sheer hypocrisy, corruption and heartlessness, whether through expenses, illegal parties or asylum policies resulting in the deaths of migrants in the Channel.

Boris Johnson’s strategy of ‘keep quiet and pretend it was a business meeting’ has not worked. Douglas Ross’ strategy to ‘keep quiet and the public won’t know they’re in the same party’ has not worked.

In fact, the strategy of the Tories to ‘keep quiet and the public will forget about this soon enough’ has not worked.

The poll showed only 18 per cent of people trust Boris. Meanwhile, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon commands the support of the majority of people in Scotland. Crucially, half of the Prime Minister’s own voters think he is lying. How long do you think a leader can last when even his supporters can see through his lies?

What’s more, can Douglas Ross continue as Scottish Tory leader in good conscience while his counterpart mocks the electorate? Can Scottish Tories back Douglas Ross if he won’t speak up to condemn and call for Boris Johnson’s resignation?

In contrast to the failure and failings of the Tories, the latest poll findings show the Scottish people continue to trust Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP to deliver for Scotland.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

