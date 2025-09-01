Scrap the need for private schools to pay for hospital tuition - Suan Dalgety

I am against the principle of fee-paying schools, but can't think why pupils from private schools are denied free lessons while being treated in Edinburgh Sick Kids hospital, says Susan Dalgety

I am all for a spot of class war now and again. I find the very notion of private education – where rich parents buy privilege for their offspring – to go against everything I believe about equality and fairness.

One of the very few features of Edinburgh life that I detest is its over-reliance on the “independent” sector, as a former colleague of mine once described it.

He was too embarrassed to admit that he sent his children to one of the city’s private schools, so he used to refer to it as an “independent” school.

But the majority of parents who pack Jack and Ruby off to Heriots or St George’s – and the grandparents who often contribute to the eye-watering bills – are proud of their ability to spend tens of thousands of pounds on their children’s education.

Edinburgh has a particularly high percentage of its children in private schools – around 25 per cent – compared to a national average of 4 per cent.

But while I am against the principle of fee-paying schools, I cannot for the life of me think why pupils from private schools are denied free lessons while being treated in Edinburgh Sick Kids hospital.

Under the current rules, children with long-term conditions such as cancer receive lessons while undergoing treatment, but they are not free for those children who normally attend a private school. Their school is expected to foot the bill. Similarly, if a child lives in a council area outwith Edinburgh, its local authority is expected to pay a fee for her hospital-based teaching. The city council reckons it receives around £50,000 a year from other councils and fee-paying schools.

The controversy came to light after the parents of an eight-year-old George Watson’s pupil complained he did not have access to the ward tutor during his treatment for cancer.

Councillors will review the current policy, which is based on Scottish Government guidance from 2015, later this week. SNP members have already made it clear that they think sick children should get free hospital lessons, regardless of which school they usually attend and on this matter I have to say I agree with them.

Two wrongs never make a right and while private education is a privilege too far in my book, I don’t think that any child should be singled out because of their parents’ decision.

The young boy with cancer was having to cope with far too much as it was, without becoming the subject of controversy over who should pay for his maths and English lessons.

Edinburgh City Council has an opportunity to show the city’s private schools – and the parents who send their children to them – that it understands the true meaning of fairness and that the council doesn’t, as a matter of principle, treat one child differently from another because of their family’s bank balance.

Scrap the need for private schools to pay for hospital tuition and make all children equal.

There may be those in Edinburgh who believe a two-tier education system is a good thing, but it is not. It perpetuates inequality and reinforces the class system that can be so destructive. But that shouldn’t mean councils penalise sick kids.