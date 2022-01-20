The Johnson government is in its dying days. The only question now is... how much longer can he cling on?

Every week Boris Johnson continues to defend the indefensible Downing Street parties. Last week’s defence was ridiculous, this week’s hopeless, and nobody believes him.

But what must not be overlooked in this ridiculous pantomime are the Tories’ attempts at distraction and diversion. This week Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was roped in to deflect from the PM’s mess.

Her hapless performance on the future of the BBC had more holes than the cheese served at the lockdown-breaking parties.

It’s clear the Conservative Party's vendetta against the BBC threatens local news services, jobs, the prosperity of our creative industries, and a great British broadcasting treasure that is the envy of the world. Dorries has made it clear she is ending the BBC as we know it, with no alternative.

She is more interested in saving the Prime Minister's skin, rather than securing the future of our cherished BBC. I love the BBC and will never tire defending it.

In Scotland, the BBC provides around 1,300 specialist jobs in media and production and develops Scottish talent. It’s an invaluable institution that showcases the best of the UK and provides the foundation for the creative economy.

The sad reality is Scotland is stuck between two governments who want to denigrate the BBC for their own political ends.

Impartial public broadcasting is key to the health of our democracy, and the Tory refusal to accept this is an abject attack on journalism. The fact that all governments dislike the BBC shows why it should exist.

The Prime Minister knows his days are numbered, and the introduction of a measure like this is desperate.

At a time when people are facing a £1,200-a-year rise in energy and household bills and dealing with £3,000 a year in tax increases, the government’s priorities are wrong.

Labour has a plan to deal with the cost-of-living crisis. We will axe VAT on home energy bills for everyone and provide extra support for the hardest hit and pay for it with a one-off tax on the oil industry.

While Labour has been setting out plans to keep Britain’s homes heated, Downing Street has been buying a fridge to keep the party wine chilled. While Labour sets out plans to keep bills down, Boris Johnson plans parties.

The PM can’t even set out any plan for how the country can live with Covid and tackle the cost-of-living crisis because he too distracted by his only plan – to save himself.

We are working hard to build a Labour Party worthy of being the government. With every passing day, the picture becomes ever clearer that Keir Starmer is a Prime Minister in waiting.

The SNP can only oppose Boris Johnson, but Labour can replace him and that’s exactly what we plan to do at the next election.

It will be a clear two-way choice for everyone in Scotland between Labour and the Tories. Johnson is out of touch, out of ideas and soon to be out of office.

Ian Murray is Labour MP for Edinburgh South

