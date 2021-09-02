Scottish Green party co-leader Lorna Slater is a minister in the Scottish Government following a deal with the SNP (Picture: Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

And no doubt this won’t be the last of the twists and turns as new ministers Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater find out what happens when impractical, ideological policies dreamt up in Browns bar hit reality.

As well as cutting distances travelled by private cars by a fifth, Mr Harvie will have responsibility for housing standards, which includes an impossible commitment to upgrade all homes to the required “C” standard by 2033, which will entail ripping out every gas boiler and cooker.

Meanwhile Ms Slater will be charged with delivering a Circular Economy Bill, which given the lack of detail about how to tackle climate change and biodiversity will involve going round in circles as she tries to puzzle out what to do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But that probably suits First Minister Nicola Sturgeon just fine; this is just about guaranteeing a pro-independence majority, looking good when the world comes calling for the Cop26 jamboree in November and trying to stop Greta Thunberg being rude about us.

The problem is that the hectoring and lecturing of working people about how they should live their lives will do nothing to sell a vision of an independent Scotland.

By trying to make the granting of a referendum unavoidable, the First Minster might also be making it unwinnable.

John McLellan is a Conservative councillor for Craigentinny/Duddingston

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.