Staff at Edinburgh's Sick Kids Hospital were so good our poorly wee boy didn't want to go home – Hayley Matthews

Hayley's youngest son was won over by staff at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

He kept complaining of a sore tongue and when I looked inside his mouth, his tonsils where the size of Katy Price’s boobs! He had lots of red spots and a temperature for good measure.

The wee man was not feeling well and after the doctor suggested heading to the Sick Kids, we jumped in the car and put the pretend nee-naws on.

The place was heaving, a sign that winter bugs starting to do their rounds. After a lot of tears, crying to go home and some apple juice, baby O fell asleep. Because he'd drank a little, I half thought about going home. I always feel there are people worse off needing help.

However, on this occasion I'm glad I went with my gut. The lovely doctor Sarah saw him and said his tonsils were full of pus, very sore and there was a little hand, foot and mouth disease in there too. When she came back with the antibiotics, a paper aeroplane to take home and lots of stickers, he was very happy.

I told him if he didn't take the medicine, we wouldn't be able to go home to which he replied: “I don't want to go home!” Ah, the irony after two hours of shouting “I want to go home!”

Well done Sick Kids staff, you're worth your weight in gold! The doctor said it’s likely to be a tough winter for the kids with all the bugs about so that’s another good reason to get the vitamins in!

