A screengrab from the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team video

If you have yet to see it, have a look at the video of the Cairngorms mountain rescue team coming to the aid of an injured man following an avalanche in Coire an t-Sneachda.

It shows blistering winds battering a team of at least nine working to slide the man on a stretcher through waist-height snow. It looks like utterly exhausting work but is executed with complete professionalism.

Indeed, team leader Iain Cornfoot said: “It was hard work with the poor visibility and trying to route-find in the deep snow. Conditions were difficult to be able to evacuate someone in a stretcher, but it went well, people’s work ethic kicks in when we have difficult conditions like that.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is certainly a work ethic that those of us in Holyrood should strive to emulate.

Apparently, at least six or seven other parties that were avalanched in that same area, and the mountain rescue team were on high alert.

Elsewhere, more emergency service workers are battling the brutal conditions to help get power back to homes following recent storms. Engineers are working round the clock to fix fallen power lines in different parts of the country.

In Scotland, we have thousands of dedicated emergency workers who spring into action when the rest of us face difficulty, much like key workers and health and social care workers have done during the pandemic. I extend my deepest thanks to the Cairngorms crews and those helping with the fallout from storm Arwen.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.