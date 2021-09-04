Sushi van outside the St James makes 'double dinners' too tempting – Hayley Matthews
When I worked as a presenter at STV Edinburgh, we had a segment on the show every night where a local chef would come on to make a meal.
I'd eat what the chefs made – because nobody could resist – and then would have my actual dinner when I'd go home. It became known as “double dinners” amongst the crew.
I had a lot of favourite chefs including: Paul Wedgewood, Jan from Chop Chop, Bindhi, Mark Greenaway and Tony Singh. My absolute favourite, however, without a doubt, had to be Kaori Simpson from the Harajuku Kitchen.
So when I came out of the St James Quarter last week and spotted her sushi van serving sushi burritos, you can imagine my delight as my belly started to rumble.
If you're a sushi fan, then you'll know that Kaori has a very good reputation in Edinburgh for being an authentic Japanese chef. Her twist on the classic sushi hand roll in the style of a burrito is the perfect snack for sushi lovers.
If you prefer something like noodles don't worry, she does that too. Or if you're more a Mac ’n’ cheese or coffee and ice cream person, then her neighbouring vans will sort you out.
It's a lovely wee spot outside the St James and I'd be lying if I said I didn't go out my way to go and get some sushi. Gosh, I'm even writing this just now as I wait on a rice bowl!
My youngest son quite likes the fact there's a van next to Kaori which does ice-cream and churros. I feel a double dinner coming on…