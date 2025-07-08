The day Edinburgh helped to make the world a better place

The crowd at the Live 8 Edinburgh concert at Murrayfield Stadium on July 6, 2005 (Picture: MJ Kim/Getty Images)

Twenty years ago, Edinburgh helped make the world a better place by playing its part in the Make Poverty History and Live 8 campaigns.

This weekend I watched the amazing BBC documentaries about the 40th anniversary of Live Aid and the 20th anniversary of Live 8 and Make Poverty History. Whilst the G8 Summit took place at Gleneagles, it was Edinburgh that hosted the major demonstrations, Scotland’s biggest ever march and the final Live 8 Concert at Murrayfield.

These were historic and world changing events. Bob Geldof and Bono seized the world’s attention and changed history. As the documentaries spell out their actions literally saved millions of lives and made the world a better place. Neither were political activists but were able to bend international politics through a well-orchestrated campaign to secure support to write off debt, boost aid and remove trade barriers for poor countries. Bono earlier managed to persuade George W Bush to tackle AIDS in Africa. In an extraordinary achievement Bono persuaded a right-wing Republican to spend what became $120 billion on black people who didn’t have a vote in America. That alone has saved more than 25 million lives.

The G8 Summit was a tougher gig. Eight major concerts were arranged in the G8 countries. Edinburgh’s concert was an additional event to signify the “final push” during a week that included the massive Make Poverty History march. Make Poverty History banners went up across the city. One even adorned Edinburgh Castle thanks to Historic Environment Scotland.

Bob Geldof and Bono spoke at the G8 Summit, where Russia was supportive of combined international humanitarian action in a way unthinkable today. Tony Blair, returning after the 7/7 terrorist attacks in London, literally had the German Chancellor up against a wall to get him to support the funding package.

I didn’t then realise just how deep the support was until I had taken a decision about what time the Live 8 concert would end. The Edinburgh line up had grown like topsy, and the finish time extended further as the concert approached. On the morning of the event, it was expected to finish around 11.30pm, but midway through I was approached by an ashen-faced Head of Property, Bill Ness, who said it was now “finishing after 1am, and was it OK to continue?” There was no way I was going to stop the gig, and I simply said to press on and that I’d go out in the morning and apologise to Murrayfield residents we expected were bound to (and understandably) complain.

To my amazement, there wasn’t get a single complaint. Every resident knew what the cause was, and they supported it. I never felt more proud of the city or its residents, and my faith in human nature has never waned since that day. Over $30bn of aid was delivered. Countless millions of lives were saved. The world seems a darker place these days, but the anniversary of Live 8 and the achievements of Bob Geldof and Bono, and of the G8 governments involved should inspire us all. Our world can be an even better place if we choose to make it so. To this day I work in my office under a picture of Edinburgh Castle bearing the legend “Make Poverty History”. It’s still a cause that inspires.

Donald Anderson is Director, Playfair Scotland