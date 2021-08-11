The Ladyboys of Bangkok regard Edinburgh as their spiritual home (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Performing since 1998, first on the Meadows and now on Festival Square, the show has set box office records year on year. The longest-running show on the Fringe is in rude health and shows no sign of fatigue as it continues at a frenetic pace, with up to three shows per day, seven days per week.

I caught up with Phillip and Carol Gandey, the show’s creators, last Monday when he told me that cast members shed tears of joy when they heard that Edinburgh was, once again, the main venue of their UK tour.

Last year’s cancellation hit the company hard as they had already rehearsed the programme, purchased their flamboyant costumes and paid for flights, so the news that they would once again be performing in Scotland’s capital city was joyfully celebrated.

Neighbouring bars in particular are reporting that business is booming, providing a welcome economic boost after the losses suffered over the last 18 months. Although the tent has a capacity of 550, Phillip has introduced some social distancing measures to provide more space for customers taking it down to 440 but it still does the trick.

Sitting cheek by jowl with the Sheraton Hotel, the new, sound-proofed tent actually acts as a buffer, muffling the noise of the traffic on Lothian Road and making for a quieter environment all round.

Given the show’s rousing finale, only performed in Scotland, with several hundred people belting out Shang-A-Lang, I’m Gonna Be (500 miles) and Loch Lomond, it is testimony to the efficacy of the tent that no one outside is unduly disturbed.

The show was conceived in Edinburgh 23 years ago and the city is regarded as its spiritual home by the cast and crew, 15 of whom are Thai nationals who take to the stage. Such is their affinity with Scotland that the company went as far as registering its own Ladyboy’s tartan and the cast sport pink tartan kilts as they bring the show to a rousing finish.

As a former Festival and Events Champion, I well remember the obstacles that had to be overcome as the show fought to retain its preferred site on the Meadows.

Despite paying a fee and lodging a bond with the council for any repair work that might be required once they had moved on, it still attracted some objections, many of which had more to do with the character of the show rather than potential ground damage, although this was never openly admitted.

The fact that the show regularly sells out bears testimony to its popularity and Phillip and his “right-hand man” Binky are determined to ensure that Edinburgh remains on the tour itinerary and are grateful to everyone that was involved in securing Festival Square as their current venue.

Phillip says that the cast never fails to be impressed with the audience participation witnessed in Edinburgh and the friendly atmosphere generated by people out to enjoy themselves and have a good time. After all that has happened during this pandemic, who can deny them that?

